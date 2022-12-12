SU to continue MA, MSc programmes despite HEC objections

HYDERABAD: The 43rd meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Sindh Jamshoro was held under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, which decided to continue master in arts (MA) and master in science (MSc) degree programs in Sindh University Jamshoro and its affiliated colleges, despite HEC guidelines to stop the programs.

The house unanimously approved to implement higher education commission (HEC) guidelines regarding supervision of only 12 scholars of MPhil and PhD as supervisor and co-supervisor by a professor.

In the meeting, the fatiha was performed for the highest place in paradise to all the departed souls of the employees who left this mortal word after the 42nd meeting of the Academic Council held on October 11, 2021. Afterwards, the minutes of the 42nd meeting were approved.

In the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that due to poverty in Sindh, not every youth could come to university for seeking higher education and they wanted to improve their edification while doing small jobs and businesses.

He said that despite the decision of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad to stop admissions to MA & MSc in the varsity and its colleges, Sindh University will continue the programs; MA external program in affiliated colleges and MA and MSc (Previous) programs in the university in the larger interest of the male and female students belonging to rural areas of the province.

He said that a large number of female students belonging to the rural areas of Sindh did not throng to the University for higher education due to some tribal boundaries and accommodation issues in Jamshoro, adding that SU girls’ dormitories could house only 2000 students.

