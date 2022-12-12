AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
EPCL 48.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.97%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
OGDC 72.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.72 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
UNITY 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,169 Increased By 4.7 (0.11%)
BR30 15,368 Increased By 18 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,731 Increased By 32.2 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,418 Increased By 16.1 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Serbs in Kosovo clash with police as ethnic tensions flare

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 07:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

MITROVICA (Kosovo): Serb protesters in northern Kosovo blocked main roads for a second day on Sunday following a nightime exchange of fire with police after the arrest of a former Serb policeman, amid rising tensions between authorities and Kosovo’s Serb minority.

In recent weeks Serbs in northern Kosovo, a hotbed of Serb nationalism, have responded with violent resistance to moves by Pristina that they see as anti-Serb.

EULEX, the European Union mission tasked with patrolling northern Kosovo, said a stun grenade was thrown on one of its armoured vehicles on Saturday evening, but no one was injured.

Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, warned the bloc will not tolerate violence against members of its mission.

“#EU will not tolerate attacks on @EULEXKosovo or use of violent, criminal acts in the north. Barricades must be removed immediately by groups of Kosovo Serbs. Calm must be restored,” he wrote on Twitter.

The latest protests were triggered by the arrest of a former police officer on Saturday. He was part of a mass resignation of Serbs from the force last month, after Pristina said it would require Serbs to scrap Serbian license plates dating to before the 1998-99 Kosovo War that led to independence.

For a second day on Sunday, trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles blocked several main roads leading to two border crossings with Serbia. Both crossings were closed for traffic.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has asked NATO’s mission KFOR to remove the barricades.

“We call KFOR to guarantee the freedom of movement (and remove roadblocks)...KFOR is asking for more time to finish this ... so we are waiting,” Kurti said.

EU Kosovo Serb policemen Serbs Serb protesters

Comments

1000 characters

Serbs in Kosovo clash with police as ethnic tensions flare

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

Read more stories