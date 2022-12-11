AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not announced by Dec 20: Fawad

BR Web Desk Published December 11, 2022 Updated December 11, 2022 06:24pm
Follow us

Former information minister and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry warned on Sunday that the party will dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa if a final date for the next general election is not announced by December 20.

"Leaders of the imported government don't want polls and they have no idea how to run the country," the former federal minister wrote on Twitter.

Fawad said that the country's affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making foreign visits.

He added that running the country is a "complicated and difficult" task and that "these rulers don't have the ability" to do it. Pakistan needs political stability which is not possible without a stable government, he added.

"If Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) doesn't bring a formula for holding general elections by December 20, the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved," Fawad noted.

PTI engaged in 'informal talks' with govt, says Fawad

He added that the process of general elections in the two provinces will be completed by March 20 and PTI has the complete trust of its allies in this regard.

Fawad's tweet comes after he revealed that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi suggested Imran Khan extend the date for the dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

“It does not matter if the National Assembly is not dissolved. New governments would be formed in Punjab and KP in March after the elections,” he added.

Fawad said that Khan is playing the role of a bridge between the people and the state. “Our agenda is only one. When will the elections be held?”

PTI faces no threat from PPP, PML-N in Islamabad LG polls: Fawad

Unfortunately, the institutions have not changed their role as apolitical, he added.

“Cases have been filed against the Election Commission of Pakistan and its members,” he said and expressed his disappointment over the judicial system in view of recent verdicts.

The PTI leader stressed the need for restricting the establishment to its constitutional role.

Fawad Chaudhry PTI Dissolution of assemblies

Comments

1000 characters

Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not announced by Dec 20: Fawad

Won’t accept PTI resignations unless convinced they aren’t offered under pressure: NA speaker

Dissolution of assemblies won't go beyond December: Imran Khan

Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target

Saudi Arabia's GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3

US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth

Suleman Shehbaz returns after spending four years in exile

Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: sources

Macron to travel to Qatar for World Cup semis against Morocco

On-again, off-again Twitter subscription service to be relaunched

Read more stories