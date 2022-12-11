Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not announced by Dec 20: Fawad

Former information minister and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry warned on Sunday that the party will dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa if a final date for the next general election is not announced by December 20.

"Leaders of the imported government don't want polls and they have no idea how to run the country," the former federal minister wrote on Twitter.

Fawad said that the country's affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making foreign visits.

He added that running the country is a "complicated and difficult" task and that "these rulers don't have the ability" to do it. Pakistan needs political stability which is not possible without a stable government, he added.

"If Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) doesn't bring a formula for holding general elections by December 20, the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved," Fawad noted.

He added that the process of general elections in the two provinces will be completed by March 20 and PTI has the complete trust of its allies in this regard.

Fawad's tweet comes after he revealed that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi suggested Imran Khan extend the date for the dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

“It does not matter if the National Assembly is not dissolved. New governments would be formed in Punjab and KP in March after the elections,” he added.

Fawad said that Khan is playing the role of a bridge between the people and the state. “Our agenda is only one. When will the elections be held?”

Unfortunately, the institutions have not changed their role as apolitical, he added.

“Cases have been filed against the Election Commission of Pakistan and its members,” he said and expressed his disappointment over the judicial system in view of recent verdicts.

The PTI leader stressed the need for restricting the establishment to its constitutional role.