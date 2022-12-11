AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Assemblies should complete their terms: NA speaker

Published 11 Dec, 2022
LAHORE: Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Saturday that for the sake of political and economic stability in the country all its assemblies should complete their terms.

He was talking to media personnel during his visit to residence of the ailing Pakistan People’s Party leader, Begum Shamim Niazi. He prayed for the early recovery of the sick leader.

Describing meetings between President Dr Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as “positive developments”, he said that such contacts are a prerequisite to promoting political stability.

While expressing the hope that the situation would improve soon, Pervaiz Ashraf admitted that the economy is under pressure. He stressed the need for political stability for bringing about economic stability.

Saying that national development is possible only by following the Constitution, the speaker said no country can make progress in a situation of uncertainty.

He was of the opinion that the politics of accusations should end now and all political parties should sit together to find solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

He said that tough economic conditions can be seen in many countries across the world in terms of inflation and unemployment, which are adversely affecting Pakistan’s economy as well. The only way out is to ensure political stability, respect each other, and create a harmonious environment inside the country.

The future of Pakistan is very bright, as Pakistanis are hardworking, capable, and loving people, he said. Pakistan will soon come out of all kinds of difficulties.

In response to a question, the speaker categorically ruled out development in the absence of political stability. Economic stability is an outcome of political stability.

