AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Need stressed for programmes to improve women’s health

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi has stressed the need to initiate programs for women which have a positive impact on their physical and mental health.

She said that women’s health was not only pivotal for Pakistan’s development but was also vital for ensuring the health and prosperity of the family.

The First Lady made these remarks while addressing the launching ceremony of Ascend Athletics Pakistan, in Islamabad, on Saturday.

Ascend Athletics is going to launch a leadership development program based on sports and civic engagement in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan. Under the program, 60 girls would be trained in Gilgit-Baltistan in mountaineering and climbing, leadership, mental health, public service, and physical fitness in general.

The event was attended by the Minister of Tourism of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan Maqpoon, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom, Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman (retd), CEO and Founder of Ascend Marina LeGree, renowned mountaineers and climbers of Pakistan, and members of the general public.

Addressing the ceremony, the First Lady expressed the hope that the programme would have a positive impact on women’s health, besides enabling girls to become useful and active citizens of the society. She said that women constituted almost 50 per cent of our population; therefore, it was imperative that women were provided with quality healthcare services in a timely and cost-effective manner.

The First Lady also emphasized the need to take effective steps to overcome the issue of stunting and malnutrition in women, adding that due to devastating floods in Pakistan, the problem of malnutrition and stunting in women and children in flood-affected areas had become even more severe. She called for taking strong measures to fulfil the needs of women in flood affected areas.

Begum Samina Alvi also highlighted that the breast cancer awareness campaign was yielding results as the number of breast cancer cases being detected in early stages was on the rise. She urged woman to take out five minutes every month for physical self-examination and in case of any lump, redness or swelling or any unusual change in the chest or its surrounding areas to consult a doctor immediately to save precious lives.

The First Lady said that an awareness campaign regarding the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and the society’s responsibilities towards them had also been initiated. She called for accelerating efforts to make society inclusive and give PWDs their rights, besides including them in daily activities and programs so that they do not feel isolated from the mainstream of society.

Minister for Tourism also addressed the occasion and said that the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) possessed immense talent which could be harnessed by developing collaborations and strengthening institutions. He informed that projects in mountaineering and rock climbing would be initiated in GB to promote adventure sports. Air Chief Marshall Aman (retd) said that sports played a pivotal role in the development of leadership qualities, team work, skills and stamina.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PWDs Begum Samina Arif Alvi women’s health

Comments

1000 characters

Need stressed for programmes to improve women’s health

Financial inclusion, infrastructure project: World Bank urged to allow restructuring, extension

VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

Customs value on import of artificial leather suitcases revised

State property in Washington DC: MoFA to satisfy cabinet on proposed sale

Non-life insurance cos: SECP suggests ways to determine risk capital charge

Dastgir launches construction of new grid stations

‘Statutes will not be given retroactive construction unless...’: SC

Experts identify causes behind NJHPP tunnel collapse

OIC SG arrives on 3-day visit: India asked to reverse illegal actions against Kashmiris

KSA, Turkiye & Niger representatives arrive

Read more stories