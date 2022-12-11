OIC SG arrives on 3-day visit: India asked to reverse illegal actions against Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha reiterated the Muslim world representative body’s call on the Indian government to reverse all the illegal and unilateral actions it has taken in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as he arrived on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Saturday.

The OIC Secretary General accompanied by a five-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on Saturday on a three-day visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and he will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today (Sunday).

The visiting OIC secretary-general held a delegation level meeting with the Foreign Minister at the Foreign Office.

Speaking at a joint news conference along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after their meeting, Hissein Brahim Taha urged India to cancel all illegal decisions taken regarding Kashmir.

OIC SG to visit Pakistan, AJ&K on 10th

In the OIC meeting held in March, he added that all illegal actions of the Indian government regarding Kashmir were rejected, adding that the OIC urges India to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said that the OIC contact group on Kashmir has adopted a detailed plan of action on Kashmir and OIC will continue to raise its voice for the cause of Kashmiri people. He said that Pakistan is a founding member of the OIC and the second session of OIC was held in Pakistan. “The purpose of my visit to Pakistan is to show the world that Pakistan wants a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue,” the OIC secretary-general added.

He said that the OIC contact group on Kashmir is working continuously. In this regard, he added that the Special Representative of the OIC also visited Occupied Kashmir and presented a detailed report to the Organization. “OIC will continue its efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue,” he added.

On Afghanistan, he said that the OIC is working with Afghan authorities, and “we want Afghan authorities to discuss all issues including women’s rights.”

He said that the OIC has sent a delegation of scholars from member countries to Afghanistan and it has also appointed a Special Representative for Afghanistan, besides opening its office in Kabul.

He said that the OIC Special Representative visited Afghanistan and discussed important issues with the Afghan authorities. “Any decision regarding Afghanistan will be shared with all member countries,” he added. In his remarks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the issues of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine had been the unfinished agenda of the United Nations. He stressed upon the international community to work together to resolve the two very issues peacefully in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022