OIC SG to visit Pakistan, AJ&K on 10th

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha will lead a five-member delegation to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from 10-12 December 2022.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that the OIC Secretary General is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. This will be his first country visit to Pakistan since assuming office in November 2021.

During his visit, the Secretary General will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold a delegation-level meeting with the Foreign Minister.

He will also meet with the Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, the Minister of Information Technology and the Minister of Commerce and also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the statement.

During bilateral talks, it added that the OIC Secretary General and the Foreign Minister will discuss inter alia issues on the agenda of OIC including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Islamophobia and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

