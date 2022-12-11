Car theft, mobile phone snatching on the rise in capital

ISLAMABAD: Car theft and mobile phone snatching witnessed an increase in the capital last week as more than 51 vehicles were stolen or snatched. Thirty-one mobile phones were also snatched from citizens, mostly at gunpoint, in various localities.

Police data show that at least, seven incidents of snatching and eight cases of robberies were reported to the city’s different police stations during the same period. Similarly, various gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 51 vehicles including 43 motorbikes and eight cars.

Carjackers also lifted 43 motorbikes bearing registration numbers; AET-4004 of Wali Khan, a bike RIL-6335 of Akash Masih, DM-862 of Muhammad Hammad, a bike APF of Ikram Ullah, FQ-436 of Muhammad Ishtiaq Ahmed, ASM-263 of Ghulam Gulzar, a bike BSR-23 of Ali Ashgar, ADL-717 of Muhammad Zain, a bike of Abdul Wali, F-394 of Habiur Rehman, AQP-909 of Muhammad Abid, AEN-078 of Muhammad Rafiqu, AAB-7859 of Muhammad Usman, lifted a bike of Muhammad Mohsin, BMQ-083 of Muhammad Wajid, a bike APL of Muhammad Asif, BYM-771of Muhammd Usman, a bike of Naeem Hassan, AGQ-677 of Muhammad Tariq, GAN-8638 of Muhammad Tahir Khan, a bike BFP-135 of Mirza Abdur Razaq, a bike of Qari Alam Zeb, RIL-1950 of Khan Zeb Khan, RIB-7813 of Sher Afzal, and ARN-853 of Farhan Khan.

The auto thieves stole bikes including BPP-147 of Syed Aamir Abbas, MNA-1691 of Abdul Qayyum, BLN-473m a bike of Muhammad Shehryar, a bike of Muhammad Waseem, a bike BHM-655 of Muhammad Haider Ali, VRM-5283 of Badi Muhammad, RIW-8275 of Khalid Mehmood, GAV-4211 of Inam Ullah, AXN-280 of Shah Masloom, a bike AMM-562 of Saifer Ullah Khan, AHT-5181 of Muhammad Akbar, BRO-5486 of Muhammad Shan, a bike of Daim Masih, bike of Nadeem Zafer, a bike AJL-538 of Muhammad Naveed, BAN-919 of Hamid Mehmood Mali, a bike of Muhammad Nadeem, and RIR-6195 of Shoukat Abbas.

The seven cars stolen in the city bore registration numbers, LEA-6223 of Muhammad Hamad Shahbaz, LEF-3097 of Masood Ahmed, MS-337 of Irshad Akbar, a Suzuki van TK-931 of Noor Nawab, a car of Chaudry Ayan Ali, LE-9491 of Muhammad Shakir, and LEF-6805 of Madeeha ACE-784 of Imran Haider.

Criminal gangs were most active within the jurisdiction of Koral, Aabpara, Karachi Company and Kohsar police stations.

In the same period, Koral police station registered five cases of auto theft and eight cases of mobile and cash snatching. Armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Naeem Zulfiqar, Muhammad Safeer, Abdullah, Muhammad Iqbal, Mohsin Asharaf, Saqib Illays, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Shoaib, and Zubair Ahmed.

During the last week, Aabpara police station registered four cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile snatching, and one case each of snatching and robbery.

Armed persons snatched cash from Muhammad Shakeel. Unidentified persons snatched mobile phones from Muhammad Ahmed Sohail and Bakhat Munner in different areas of Aabpara police station. Some unidentified robbers snatched gold ornament form Gulfaraz in the limits of Aabpara police station. Armed robbers stole cash and gold ornament from the house of Chan Zeb.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022