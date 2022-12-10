‘Charter of economy is the need of the hour’

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for ‘Charter of Economy,’ Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the country’s economic situation can be strengthened through collective efforts by all the stakeholders.

“Ishaq Dar has asked for ‘Charter of Economy’ but Imran Khan did not agree to it,” he said while talking to media after a meeting of the PML-N Punjab which discussed political situation in the wake of threat by the PTI to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Posing a challenge to the PTI chief to dissolve the Assembly, Sanaullah, who is also PML-N Punjab President, said they have decided to fight and prepare for the elections. “The PML-N has taken decisions, but it is ready to face the court of people to present their case,” he said.

“The general elections would take place in October, but if one assembly or both (KPK) are dissolved, the elections will take place within 90 days.” He added that they are democratic people and not afraid of facing the people. “The PML-N and the PPP were on the same page on elections in Punjab; we will fight like allies but the main contest is with the PTI,” he added.

Rana said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country soon and they have started preparations from today for according rousing reception to him. He said that committees would be formed at a union council level for Nawaz’s return.

“PML-N workers, under the union council name and banner, will reach Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif. This welcome will also decide the fate of the elections.”He claimed that the PTI would face defeat in the elections and the PML-N supremo would spearhead the election campaign.

He maintained that the party had divided the nine divisions of Punjab into three and committees had been formed to meet party leaders and select two candidates in every constituency within two weeks.

“The committees’ members will consist of senior PML N parliamentarians who will meet the sitting MPAs and interested candidates and firm up recommendations for each constituency within two weeks.”

Rana Sanaullah maintained that politics of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is based on reconciliation and respect. “I met Parvez Elahi and expressed my reservation,” he said. “If Parvez Elahi part ways with the PTI, we can think over to join hands.”

He said, “If the PTI is considering not to dissolve assemblies due to obstacles crated our side, let me make it clear that there are no hurdles apart from the fact that we are not in favour of the move.”

Sharing his views about an apology tendered by the British publication “Daily Mail”, Rana said the paper failed to provide proof five times and finally admitted that its smear campaign against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was an error, however, in this entire matter, it was yet to be found out as to who conned the British publication into making this mistake.”

He said Khan’s real face has been exposed before the nation and everyone is asking for pardon by those who leveled baseless allegations, got fake cases registered against opponents.

“Imran Niazi must seek pardon from the Sharif family and the whole nation, he said. “I don’t know where that brazen Shahzad Akbar, who swindled the country out of millions and billions, is holed up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022