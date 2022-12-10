KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== First Capital Equities Ltd - - - - 30.12.2022 23.12.2022 to 11.30 A.M 30.12.2022 EOGM Amtex Limited - - - - 31.12.2022 23.12.2022 to 11.00 A.M 31.12.2022 EOGM Dewan Automotive - - - - 02.01.2023 26.12.2022 to Engineering Limited 11.00.A.M 02.01.2023 EOGM Fatima Fertilizer - - - - 31.12.2022 28.12.2022 to Company Limited 11.30.A.M. 31.12.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

