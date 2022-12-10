AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
First Capital 
Equities Ltd              -             -             -               -       30.12.2022     23.12.2022 to
                                                                              11.30 A.M         30.12.2022
                                                                                EOGM
Amtex Limited             -             -             -               -       31.12.2022     23.12.2022 to
                                                                              11.00 A.M         31.12.2022
                                                                                   EOGM
Dewan Automotive          -             -             -               -       02.01.2023     26.12.2022 to
Engineering Limited                                                           11.00.A.M         02.01.2023
                                                                                EOGM
Fatima Fertilizer         -             -             -               -       31.12.2022     28.12.2022 to
Company Limited                                                               11.30.A.M.        31.12.2022
                                                                                EOGM
==========================================================================================================

