Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
First Capital
Equities Ltd - - - - 30.12.2022 23.12.2022 to
11.30 A.M 30.12.2022
EOGM
Amtex Limited - - - - 31.12.2022 23.12.2022 to
11.00 A.M 31.12.2022
EOGM
Dewan Automotive - - - - 02.01.2023 26.12.2022 to
Engineering Limited 11.00.A.M 02.01.2023
EOGM
Fatima Fertilizer - - - - 31.12.2022 28.12.2022 to
Company Limited 11.30.A.M. 31.12.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments