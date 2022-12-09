AGL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.09%)
ANL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.8%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
GGGL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.48%)
GGL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPLP 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.57%)
TREET 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TRG 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.56%)
UNITY 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.45%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,315 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,601 Decreased By -50.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,375 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 01:33pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, boosted by gains of tech stocks after Wall Street rallied.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.18 percent, or 326.58 points, to end at 27,901.01, while the broader Topix index rose 1.03 percent, or 20.06 points, to 1,961.56.

US stocks climbed higher overnight as tech-related shares jumped and the S&P 500 snapped a five-day losing streak, as equities sought to recover from a slump thus far in December, a typically strong month for trading.

The dollar fetched 135.92 yen in Asian trade, against 136.61 yen in New York late Thursday.

Analysts said Tokyo shares tracked the buoyant session on Wall Street, even though traders lacked fresh clues.

“Asian stocks are a bit higher, but full-out exuberance has been tempered by rising Covid cases and scepticism of the force-of-reopening economic tailwind,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Tech shares closed higher, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest soaring 5.78 percent to 9,880 yen.

Tokyo stocks close lower

Sony Group gained 2.29 percent to 10,910 yen while Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 2.92 percent to 45,700 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing firmed 2.17 percent to 7,371 yen.

Takeda Pharmaceutical advanced 1.79 percent to 4,091 yen after the drugmaker said its dengue fever vaccine had been approved in the European Union.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Supreme Court declares new Reko Diq mine deal legal

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

BHC orders to quash all FIRs registered against PTI's Azam Swati

China’s Xi meets Arab leaders on ‘milestone’ Saudi trip

Oil bounces on pipeline shutdown, but heads for weekly loss on demand woes

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Read more stories