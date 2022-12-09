Dr Saifur Rehman made Karachi Administrator

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday while approving resignation of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab appointed Dr Saifur Rehman new Karachi Administrator.

The notification of his appointment has been released after approval of the Sindh CM. Dr Saifur Rehman’s name for the key post was nominated by the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Rehamn is a grade-20 officer and his selection comes after recent understanding reached between the PPP and the MQM-P that would lead to strengthening of the local government system in the province.