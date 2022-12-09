AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on CJCSC, COAS

APP Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the special investiture ceremony of the top military personnel, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Federal ministers, parliamentarians and diplomats attended the ceremony.

President Alvi decorated the CJCSC and the COAS with the prestigious award for their outstanding services to the country.

According to the citation read out at the occasion, General Shamshad Mirza was commissioned in 1987 in Infantry Battalion. He graduated from Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. He also attended MSc (Global Security) course from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.

During his illustrious military career, General Mirza served on various Command, Staff and Instructional assignments. His major staff appointments include Brigade Major of two Infantry Brigades, General Staff Officer Grade-1 (Plans) at Pakistan Contingent United Nations Mission Sierra Leon, Director Military Operations and Director General Military Operations, Vice Chief of General Staff, Adjutant General and Chief of General Staff at the General Headquarters.

About General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, the citation mentioned that he was commissioned in April 1986 in the 23 Frontier Force Regiment and is a recipient of the coveted Sword of Honour of 17h OTS Course. He is a graduate of Fuji School, Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces Command & Staff College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad. He also holds an MPhil degree in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management.

During his illustrious military career, General Asim Munir served on various Command, Staff and Instructional assignments. His major staff appointments include Brigade Major of a deployed Infantry Brigade, General Staff Officer Grade-2 in Chief of General Staff Secretariat, Directing Staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta and Chief of Staff of a Strike Corps.

General Munir has commanded his parent unit 23 Frontier Force Regiment Infantry Brigade, Force Command Northern Areas and 30 Corps. He has also led Pakistan Training Contingent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He has the unique honour to head both the premier intelligence agencies of Pakistan as Director General Military Intelligence and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence. Before his promotion and appointments as COAS, the General was Quarter Master General of the Pakistan Army.

General Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of General and appointed as Chief of the Army Staff, General Headquarters on 29th November 2022.

