AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 49.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
GGGL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
GGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.64%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
OGDC 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
TRG 136.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
WAVES 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Future of democracy in Pakistan

Nahid Mirza Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 06:46am
Follow us

A meeting between President Arif Alvi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and finance minister Ishaq Dar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seems to have added to the dynamics of politics of a country, which is said to be on the brink of sovereign default and living off an uncertain International Monetary Fund bailout programme owing to a terribly woeful state of economy.

Although the recent decline in foreign exchange reserves has been attributed to the payments that the government of Pakistan has made against the Sukuk bond and other debts, biting inflation, negative business confidence and growing political uncertainly have already added to pessimism and hopelessness among people.

How ironic it is that the government has been vociferously rejecting speculations of a possible sovereign default, such wild rumors refuse to die down. The current state of economy, in my view, poses a threat to the future of democracy because an economic crisis limits governments’ ability to spend, and it spells out a general decline in people’s standards of living and their wealth.

In sum, the current situation is fraught with such dangers because political tensions continue to simmer. It is a fact that something that is simmering can be controlled, but may burst out any time; often violently. Is there any way out? The first step in this regard will be an end to political bickering.

All of us know that the beneficiaries of posturing and grandstanding are the enemies of democracy.

Nahid Mirza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Arif Alvi Ishaq Dar PTI PMLN

Nahid Mirza

Comments

1000 characters

Future of democracy in Pakistan

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Pharma supplies: KTBA urges FBR to revisit clarification about ‘further tax’

Read more stories