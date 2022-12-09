AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES 
LIMITED                       5-Dec-22     12-Dec-22       NIL                             12-Dec-22
Thal Limited #                6-Dec-22     13-Dec-22                                       13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing

` Company Limited 9-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 10% 7-Dec-22 15-Dec-22

(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 
Limited                       9-Dec-22     16-Dec-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank 
Limited                       6-Dec-22     19-Dec-22
Aruj Industries Limited       13-Dec-22    19-Dec-22       Nil                             19-Dec-22
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited #                     13-Dec-22    19-Dec-22                                       19-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                     14-Dec-22    20-Dec-22                                       20-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st            11-Dec-22    22-Dec-22       NIL                             22-Dec-22
Nazir Cotton Mills 
Limited                       16-Dec-22    22-Dec-22       Nil                             22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                       16-Dec-22    23-Dec-22       NIL                             23-Dec-22
JS Global Capital 
Limited #                     17-Dec-22    23-Dec-22                                       23-Dec-22
Hascol Petroleum 
Limited #                     20-Dec-22    26-Dec-22                                       26-Dec-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                       20-Dec-22    26-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan 
Limited                       20-Dec-22    27-Dec-22       200% (F)        16-Dec-22       27-Dec-22
Sapphire Fibres 
Limited #                     21-Dec-22    27-Dec-22                                       27-Dec-22
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd. #                  21-Dec-22    27-Dec-22                                       27-Dec-22
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited #                     21-Dec-22    27-Dec-22                                       27-Dec-22
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       21-Dec-22    27-Dec-22       25%R            19-Dec-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                       21-Dec-22    27-Dec-22                                       27-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank 
Limited                       15-Dec-22    28-Dec-22
JS Investments Limited #      21-Dec-22    28-Dec-22                                       28-Dec-22
Panther Tyres Ltd.            22-Dec-22    28-Dec-22                                       28-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank 
Limited                       16-Dec-22    29-Dec-22
Punjab Oil Mills Limited      23-Dec-22    29-Dec-22                                       29-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited    17-Dec-22    30-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited #                     24-Dec-22    30-Dec-22                                       30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                   5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23       460%            3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited                                                                        27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

