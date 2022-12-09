KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== S G ALLIED BUSINESSES LIMITED 5-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 NIL 12-Dec-22 Thal Limited # 6-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 Pak-Gulf Leasing

` Company Limited 9-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 10% 7-Dec-22 15-Dec-22

(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Limited 9-Dec-22 16-Dec-22 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited 6-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Aruj Industries Limited 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Nil 19-Dec-22 Dewan Farooque Motors Limited # 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited # 14-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 Equity Modarba 1st 11-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 NIL 22-Dec-22 Nazir Cotton Mills Limited 16-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 Nil 22-Dec-22 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited 16-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 NIL 23-Dec-22 JS Global Capital Limited # 17-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 Hascol Petroleum Limited # 20-Dec-22 26-Dec-22 26-Dec-22 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-Dec-22 26-Dec-22 Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 200% (F) 16-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 Sapphire Fibres Limited # 21-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. # 21-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited # 21-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 21-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 25%R 19-Dec-22 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 21-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 (JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited 15-Dec-22 28-Dec-22 JS Investments Limited # 21-Dec-22 28-Dec-22 28-Dec-22 Panther Tyres Ltd. 22-Dec-22 28-Dec-22 28-Dec-22 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-Dec-22 29-Dec-22 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 23-Dec-22 29-Dec-22 29-Dec-22 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited # 24-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 Summit Bank Limited 27-Dec-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

