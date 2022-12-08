AGL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.65%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
FCCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
FFL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.58%)
FNEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
GGGL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
GGL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.55%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
OGDC 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.37%)
TRG 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
UNITY 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
WAVES 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will take action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan: US State Department

  • Spokesperson says determined to work with Pakistan to 'do what we can to take on the threat of terrorism in the region'
BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 02:34pm
Follow us

The US has said that it will take action if it sees international terrorists regrouping in Afghanistan, adding that Washington is determined to work with Pakistan to "do what we can to take on the threat of terrorism in the region".

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said this while answering a question on the rise of violence in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s failure to not be a safe haven for terrorist groups including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

"Taliban are either unable or unwilling to live up to the commitments that they’ve made in a number of areas," Price said.

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

"One of those areas is the commitment they have made to counterterrorism, to seeing to it that Afghanistan does not once again become a haven for international terrorists, a launch pad for attacks against countries well beyond its borders. That is an interest of ours," Price added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan is an important partner in a number of respects.

"We welcome opportunities to expand cooperation in areas that are of mutual interest to us and to Pakistan. That, of course, does include when it comes to counterterrorism," he said.

He recalled the grant assistance given to Pakistan through the International Military Education and Training program, which provides professional military education.

The spokesperson's statement comes after Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul came under attack last week with Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani targeted.

Price was also asked to comment on the appointment of the former envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, as Pakistan's new foreign secretary. Majeed is allegedly the person who wrote a letter to former prime minister Imran Khan, stating that the US is trying for regime change in Pakistan.

"We have consistently refuted these false and scurrilous rumors. Our only interest is in the interest of the Pakistani people and Pakistan’s constitutional system.

"We don’t favour any one candidate or any one personality over another. What we favour is Pakistan’s constitutional system," the US department official said.

US Ned Price

Comments

1000 characters

Will take action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan: US State Department

Pakistan seeking $4.2bn from Saudi Arabia: reports

IHC bars FIA from arresting Suleman Shehbaz upon return from UK

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 224.37 against US dollar

Another audio, purportedly of Bushra Bibi discussing ‘sale of watches’, surfaces

Modi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Telenor may consider closing operations

Forex reserve levels attract PM’s attention

Read more stories