Dec 03, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan calls on interim Afghan govt to up security at Kabul embassy after attack

  • Says mission's security is top-most priority
BR Web Desk Published 03 Dec, 2022 02:56pm
Pakistan has called on the interim Afghan government to increase security of its embassy in Kabul, saying that its mission "is working in an extraordinarily challenging situation", after a firing incident left a security guard injured.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq in a series of tweets said "our top-most priority is the security of members of our mission. First and foremost, the Afghan Interim Government will need to beef up the security of our Embassy and its personnel."

This comes after a firing incident took place at Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul on Friday that left its security guard, Israr Mohammad, injured. The Foreign Office (FO) said that the attack was targeted at Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission," the FO said.

Sadiq said that the Government of Pakistan will also provide necessary resources to further enhance security of its diplomats "to ensure continued and effective discharge of duties by them in the most important foreign Capital for Pakistan”.

PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Pakistani envoy in Kabul

The FO condemned the attack and urged the interim government of Afghanistan to "hold thorough investigations into this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan."

In his tweet, Sadiq said that Sepoy Israr Mohammad was evacuated to Combined Military Hospital Peshawar last night by a special plane.

"Israr displayed extraordinary courage and devotion to duty: salute to this brave son of the soil - a true mujahid. Get well soon Israr," he tweeted.

Earlier, in a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly assassination attempt". He demanded an immediate investigation into the incident,

