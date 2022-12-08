AGL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
ANL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.3%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
EPCL 49.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.98%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.72%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
GGGL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
GGL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.09%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
OGDC 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
TRG 138.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.1%)
UNITY 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
WAVES 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.85%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,167 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,393 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.48%)
KSE100 41,729 Decreased By -90.3 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,416 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nagpur to host India’s Test series opener v Australia on Feb 9

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 01:42pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s four-test home series against Australia will begin in Nagpur on Feb. 9 next year, the Indian cricket board said on Thursday.

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will host the other matches of the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will become a five-test affair going forward.

Australia will also play three one-day international matches in India in March.

India’s home international series will begin in Mumbai on Jan. 3 with a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Mehidy stars as Bangladesh edge India to clinch ODI series

Sri Lanka will also play three ODIs in India. New Zealand will also arrive in January to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals.

Border Gavaskar trophy Indian cricket board india vs australia Nagpur

Comments

1000 characters

Nagpur to host India’s Test series opener v Australia on Feb 9

Forex reserve levels attract PM’s attention

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Telenor may consider closing operations

IHC bars FIA from arresting Suleman Shehbaz upon return from UK

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

Modi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Read more stories