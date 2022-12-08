AGL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.11%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TRG 139.47 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.99%)
UNITY 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,184 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,443 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.15%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 5.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,452 Increased By 4.1 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,793

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 09:32am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,793 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,799-$1,810 range.

The strong recovery of the price from the Dec. 5 low of $1,764.70 suggests a continuation of the uptrend from $1,615.59.

To confirm this continuation, the metal has to stay above $1,774.

Until now, it has remained below a rising trendline. The rise over the past two days could be also regarded as an extended pullback towards this line.

A break below $1,774 may signal the completion of the pullback and an extension of the downtrend from $1,809.91, towards $1,755-$1,766 range.

Spot gold may fall into $1,748-$1,755 range

On the daily chart, the gain on Wednesday suggests the formation of a rising wedge, the upper trendline of which points to a target around $1,820.

The wedge looks like a top pattern, to be followed by a deep drop.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,793

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

Read more stories