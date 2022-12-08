AGL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.11%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TRG 139.49 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2%)
UNITY 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,184 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,442 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,833 Increased By 13.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,457 Increased By 8.7 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee eyes stronger opening on subdued dollar, oil prices

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 09:30am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was expected to open slightly stronger against the US currency on Thursday, amid weaker oil prices and as the dollar dropped overnight on growth concerns in the world’s top economy.

The partially convertible rupee was seen around 82.30-82.35 per dollar in the opening trades, compared to its previous close of 82.47.

As in most of the sessions over the past two weeks, the rupee may not be able to sustain these gains as any dip in the USD/INR pair sees a lot of dollar-buying interest, said a foreign exchange trader.

Monitoring debt and equity inflows will be key, but the rupee could head towards 82.50-levels, the trader added.

Indian rupee likely to fall after robust US data sparks rate hike fears

Oil prices traded around $77.75 per barrel after falling to their lowest level this year overnight, giving up gains since the conflict in Ukraine sparked a global energy crisis on worries over a likely recession in developed economies.

The dollar index slipped and benchmark US yields declined to 3.44% as latest productivity data remained weak, adding to investor worries over high interest rates pushing the US economy into a recession next year. Several executives at top US banks this week have warned about this possibility.

Asian currencies were tepid, while equities mostly declined. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25% on Wednesday but sounded more hawkish than market expectations about fighting inflation.

“We expect a final rate hike of 25 bps in February to 6.50%, followed by a policy pause,” Nomura economists wrote in a note, anticipating spillovers from a global slowdown in India to be more significant.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee eyes stronger opening on subdued dollar, oil prices

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

Read more stories