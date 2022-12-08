PARTLY FACETIOUS: What’s ego?

“Ego is inherited or is it developed?” “In the Land of the Pure ego is inherited as well as developed and is more often than not accompanied by a heavy dose of arrogance.”

“I take strong exception to your comment if it is a dig at The Khan.”

“How come?”

“You referred to the Land of the Pure and need I add that is The Khan’s vision while the PML-N visionary goes about projecting an unrealistic vision that at minimum requires his party staying in power for an unrealistic ten to fifteen years…”

“Politics my friend, politics.”

“But anyway take the case of Shahrukh Jatoi – he killed without remorse, I saw him being dismissive of even the then Chief Justice who came a-calling while he was watching television in his jail cell…”

“Ah but his arrogance was well placed – it took some time but he stands acquitted now.”

“Indeed see if daddy or mummy have achieved great wealth or fame then anything is possible and so ego coupled with arrogance can be inherited.”

“Hmmm, that reminds me Maryam Nawaz has taken over daddy again; and the brothers Sharif who had been very visible around daddy during her absence are now absent…”

“Al-hamdolillah.”

“You being facetious?”

“Nope, anyway going back to whether ego is developed or inherited let me give you examples where it is developed. The Khan has achieved a lot – in cricket and then in setting up cancer hospitals in his mum’s name and a university and now in politics…”

“Right but in cricket he was the unchallenged King as he was in his charity work – see all those he interacted with looked up to him…”

“Where are you going with this?”

“Just that in politics he had to deal with people who had even bigger egos then him.”

“What?”

“His interactions abroad were with those who reckoned they had achieved even more than him in life and in domestic politics the Sharifs have an ego that is as big as…as…as…”

“As their real estate holdings? Bank accounts?”

“Don’t be facetious but contrast them with the Bhutto-Zardaris – more rooted, less verbally abusive, less…”

“Maybe because they are better educated but anyway The Khan’s ego is based on his many accomplishments, and hey being the prime minister with however few or many powers is also a big thing…”

“Whom the gods would destroy they first make egotistical or arrogant.””

“I thought the correct phrase attributed to Sophocles was that who the gods wish to destroy they first make mad.”

“Don’t be caught in yesteryears – learn to adapt and amend silly! Besides in my book mad is taking decisions unilaterally that may be unsustainable….”

“Who gives two hoots about which book you are writing or reading or whatever.”

“Any takers for which page I am on?”

“None.”

