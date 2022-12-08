AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
SG ALLIED BUSINESSES 
IMITED                        5-Dec-22      12-Dec-22      NIL                             12-Dec-22
Ghani Global Holdings 
Limited                       6-Dec-22      12-Dec-22      10% (B) (i)     2-Dec-22
Thal Limited #                6-Dec-22      13-Dec-22                                      13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing 
Company Limited               9-Dec-22      15-Dec-22      10%             7-Dec-22        15-Dec-22
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 
Limited                       9-Dec-22      16-Dec-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank 
Limited *                     6-Dec-22      19-Dec-22
Aruj Industries 
Limited                       13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22      Nil                             19-Dec-22
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited #                     13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22                                      19-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                     14-Dec-22     20-Dec-22                                      20-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st            11-Dec-22     22-Dec-22      NIL                             22-Dec-22
Nazir Cotton Mills 
Limited                       16-Dec-22     22-Dec-22      Nil                             22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                       16-Dec-22     23-Dec-22      NIL                             23-Dec-22
JS Global Capital Limited #   17-Dec-22     23-Dec-22                                      23-Dec-22
HASCOL PETROLEUM LIMITED #    20-Dec-22     26-Dec-22                                      26-Dec-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                       20-Dec-22     26-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan Limited     20-Dec-22     27-Dec-22      200% (F)        16-Dec-22       27-Dec-22
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22      25%R            17-Dec-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                     21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                      27-Dec-22
Sapphire Fibres Limited #     21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                      27-Dec-22
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd. #                  21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                      27-Dec-22
AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LTD    21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                      27-Dec-22
SAPPHIRE TEXTILE MILLS LTD. # 21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                      27-Dec-22
JS Investments Limited #      21-Dec-22     28-Dec-22                                      28-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited    15-Dec-22     28-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited    16-Dec-22     29-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited    17-Dec-22     30-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited #                     24-Dec-22     30-Dec-22                                      30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                   5-Jan-23      12-Jan-23      460%            3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited                                                                        27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

