Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

KARACHI: Over 400 containers of imported vegetables are stuck at seaport due to non-availability of foreign exchange, All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporter, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) claimed in a letter sent to secretary Ministry of Commerce.

According to PFVA, these containers of onion, ginger and garlic were imported from China, Egypt, Thailand and other countries and arrived at Karachi Port three to four days back to meet the domestic demand.

“We would like to submit that the containers of onion are still held up at the various terminals of Karachi seaport since the commercial banks are not releasing the documents due to non-availability of foreign exchange as per statement of the banks,” the letter said.

Overall, 417 containers of onion, ginger and garlic worth $5.4 million are stuck at seaports of the county. They include some 250 containers of onion approximately worth $2.2 million, 63 containers of ginger containers worth $ 816,480 and 104 containers of garlic approximately worth $ 2.533 million.

According to PFVA, the in-ordinate delay in timely clearance of vegetable containers would lead to multiplication of cost of the containers including terminal charges & shipping charges with each passing day.

