Sep 04, 2022
PFVA welcomes Afghan agri produce offer

APP Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
PESHAWAR: Afghan government has offered supply of more agriculture products to Pakistan other than tomato and onion under the same condition of removing custom tariffs.

In an official communication sent on Saturday by Afghan Ministry of Industry and Trade with relevant authorities in Pakistan, it was conveyed that Afghanistan has registered increase in agriculture products this year and if this produce is not exported, it would go to waste.

“Since Pakistan has already decided import of tomato and onion from Afghanistan by removing custom tariff and in this situation when we have increased agriculture produce, it is therefore request to import more products under the same conditions,” reads the letter.

The Afghan Ministry of Trade and Communication added, its businessmen have been asked to continue their export keeping in mind the good prices.

Reacting to the offer, patron in chief Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Importers and Exporters Association (PFVA), Waheed Ahmad welcomed the announcement and said that Pakistan was faced with enormous losses to life, property and crops due to devastating flooding and in this situation, if our brotherly neighbor country is making an offer of supplying agriculture produce, it would be highly welcomed by the Association.

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

He also expressed the hope that supply of vegetable including tomato and onion would continue till the announcement of waiver of duties time by Pakistani government.

Meanwhile, Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi also hailed the announcement by Afghanistan government.

Talking to APP, Zia Sarhadi said within a couple of days of decision taken by government of importing tomato and onion from Afghanistan and Iran, the prices of these two products which shot up abnormally due to flooding has shown a reduction of around 50 percent. This is a good offer and we should avail from it because our country has received very sever damage to crops due to floods and we may face shortage of different vegetables and fruits in future,” Zia opined.

He said import of vegetable and fresh fruits from Afghanistan is also economically suitable for Pakistan due to easy and timely access of products in the country.

He also expressed thanked the Afghan government for making this offer at a time when Pakistani nation is passing through a very difficult time and hardship in wake of natural calamity.

