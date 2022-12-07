South Korea’s FLC tenders to buy corn

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has issued a tender to purchase 52,000 to 69,000 tonnes of corn sourced from optional worldwide origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Dec. 6, and arrival in South Korea is sought in March 2023. Shipment is sought between Jan. 25-Feb. 13 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between Feb. 14- March 5 if sourced from the US Gulf or Europe, between Jan. 20-Feb. 8 if from South America or between Jan. 30-Feb. 18 if from South Africa.