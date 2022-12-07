KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Fatima Fertilizer 27.12.202 21.12.2022 Company Limited 11.30.A.M 27.12.2022 EOGM JS Investments Ltd 28.12.2022 21.12.2022 to 10.30.A.M. 28.12.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

