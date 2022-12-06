AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
Pakistan

Lahore police update data of 7.6m suspects: report

Published 06 Dec, 2022
LAHORE: The Lahore police during the period of this year have verified and updated the data of 7.6 million suspects into the system by using different mobile-based applications.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, however, expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the senior officers and directed them to further improve their performance regarding verifications and enrolments of tenants, passengers and private employees to grab habitual criminals as well as proclaimed offenders.

In its report released on Monday, the Lahore police said they have ensured registration and verifications of suspected persons under the Tenant Registration System (TRS), Smart Eye software and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE).

Under the TRS software, the Cantt Division Police enrolled more than 99,000 tenants, City Division 54,756, Civil Lines Division 29,883, Iqbal Town Division 44,819, Model Town Division 146,656 and Sadar Division 154,675. Similarly, the police under the ROPE software registered credentials of over 17,000 private employees.

Accordingly, the Cantt Division enrolled 2,840 private employees, City Division 3,320, Civil Lines Division 405, Iqbal Town Division 4,824, Model Town Division 1,214 and Sadar Division 5,015 employees. The Lahore police through the Smart Eye software arrested 1,732 law breakers.

