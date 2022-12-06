KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 267,074 tonnes of cargo comprising 192,694 tonnes of import cargo and 74,380 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 192,694 comprised of 112,090 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,164 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 73,440 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 74,380 tonnes comprised of 59,112 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 568 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 14,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7116 containers comprising of 3336 containers import and 3483 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1337 of 20’s and 919 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 229 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 697 of 20’s and 630 of 40’s loaded containers while 186 of 20’s and 670 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Jag Aparna, Dalian, Ulriken, Cosco Hamburg, Apl Antwerp, Msc Ginga, Teera Bhum and G Bright have berthed at Karachi Port.

As much as, Al Shaffiah, Cape Fulmar, Henrika, Northern Discovery, Ts Dubai, Alexandria Bridge, Syros Trader, MT Quetta, APL Antwerp, Cosco Hamburg, MTM Southport and MSC Ginga have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Lotus A and Tiger Harmony left the Port on Monday morning, while a coal carrier ‘Athos’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 112,280 tonnes, comprising 94,991 tonnes imports cargo and 17,289 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,952` Containers (935 TEUs Imports and 1,017 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Al-Khor and Maritime Valor & 03 more ships, Conti Courage, Maersk Boston and Al-Maha carrying LNG, Palm oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at EETL, LCT, QICT and SSGC on Monday, 05th Dec-2022 and 03 more ships, Maersk Detroit, CMA CGM Tosca and MSC Makalu III are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 06th Dec- 2022.

