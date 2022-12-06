AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 267,074 tonnes of cargo comprising 192,694 tonnes of import cargo and 74,380 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 192,694 comprised of 112,090 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,164 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 73,440 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 74,380 tonnes comprised of 59,112 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 568 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 14,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7116 containers comprising of 3336 containers import and 3483 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1337 of 20’s and 919 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 229 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 697 of 20’s and 630 of 40’s loaded containers while 186 of 20’s and 670 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Jag Aparna, Dalian, Ulriken, Cosco Hamburg, Apl Antwerp, Msc Ginga, Teera Bhum and G Bright have berthed at Karachi Port.

As much as, Al Shaffiah, Cape Fulmar, Henrika, Northern Discovery, Ts Dubai, Alexandria Bridge, Syros Trader, MT Quetta, APL Antwerp, Cosco Hamburg, MTM Southport and MSC Ginga have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Lotus A and Tiger Harmony left the Port on Monday morning, while a coal carrier ‘Athos’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 112,280 tonnes, comprising 94,991 tonnes imports cargo and 17,289 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,952` Containers (935 TEUs Imports and 1,017 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Al-Khor and Maritime Valor & 03 more ships, Conti Courage, Maersk Boston and Al-Maha carrying LNG, Palm oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at EETL, LCT, QICT and SSGC on Monday, 05th Dec-2022 and 03 more ships, Maersk Detroit, CMA CGM Tosca and MSC Makalu III are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 06th Dec- 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Stocks fall on noisy IMF humdrum

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories