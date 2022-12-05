AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
US stocks begin the week in the red

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2022 08:22pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early on Monday as markets weighed signs of easing in China’s Covid-19 restrictions against worries over Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Asian equity markets rose as officials in Beijing and throughout China began easing some pandemic restrictions. Commuters in the Chinese capital were no longer required to show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours to use public transport.

But US stocks pulled back early Monday ahead of key data releases later in the week, including a reading on producer prices – a gauge of inflation.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9 percent at 34,110.27.

Wall St Week Ahead-Wall Street hunts for recession plays to weather potential 2023 turbulence

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.1 percent to 4,028.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent to 11,349.22.

US equities have risen most of the last month on anticipation of easing the country’s monetary policy.

“Right now the question on the market’s mind is: Is this the beginning of a new bull market… or a bear market bounce that will ultimately fail?” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

“And the jury’s still out.”

