Prices of food items remain on the high side

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including onion, tomatoes, live chicken/meat, pulses, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour and other items remained high-side in the local market, according to a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

A one-kg onion is being sold at Rs250/- while tomatoes were available at Rs180-200/- per kg, the survey revealed. Ginger is being sold at Rs400/- per kg, while garlic was priced at Rs350-380 and Rs400/- per kg, it added.

The survey furthermore said green chili was available at Rs160-200/- per kg, lemon at Rs150/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50/- per kg, while a bundle of radish was being sold at Rs20-30/- in the local market. Upward trend in prices of other veggies was witnessed in the local market, the survey noted.

Swat peas are available at Rs400/- per kg and locally peas at Rs200/- per kg, capsicum at Rs180-200/- per kg, tori at Rs120/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120-150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs120/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs50/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs150/- per kg, long gourd at Rs80-100/- per kg, tinda at Rs40/- per kg, bringle at Rs80/- per kg, turnip at Rs80/- per kg, old-seasoned potatoes are available at Rs100 per kg, while fresh red-colored potatoes available at Rs80/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg.

According to the survey, price of live chicken has increased at Rs295-290/- per kg which was selling at Rs300/- per kg, showing a reduction of Rs5 per kg in the local market, whereas a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs300/- against the price of Rs260/- per dozen in the last week, showing an increase of Rs40 per dozen within a week.

Butchers are openly defying official rates and selling cow meat at Rs700/- per kg, buffalo at Rs550-600/- per kg, while mutton was available at Rs1400-1600/- per kg.

A five-kg sugar was available at Rs470-475/- and in retailers selling at Rs95-98 per kg in the local market, the survey noted.

It added though there were reports about reduction in prices of edible oil, prices were yet not decreased as wholesalers and retailers continued to charge consumers with exorbitant rates.

According to the market-survey, pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. A good quality rice (sela) price is being sold Rs290/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs 240-250/- per kg, dal mash at Rs400/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/- per kg, dal channa at Rs260/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs180/200- per kg, the survey said.

Flour prices remained stable in the local market as a 20-KG fine flour bag was available at Rs2250/- and Danedar flour Rs2100/- while other quality flour was sold at Rs 1500-1700/- and Rs2000.

Similarly, it was further revealed that the price of a 80-KG flour sac has increased at Rs8060/-. The survey witnessed the bread makers “Tandoor’ owners selling low-weight against the decision between local administration and naanbhai association. Consumers told this scribe that bread makers have continuously reduced ‘Roti’ weight, and buying roti is completely unaffordable and out of their purchasing power.

Fresh fruit prices have become dearer in the local market as the sky-rocketed rates have made it difficult for salaried class to buy fresh fruit, the vendor and buyers said.

Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, golden-colored apple was available at Rs200/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, persimmon Rs150/- per kg, guava at Rs150/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, Banana at Rs 90-100/- per dozen.

