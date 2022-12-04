AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian palm oil falls

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second day on Friday as continued strength in the ringgit and lower related vegetable oils weighed, with the benchmark contract being on track for a weekly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.67% to 4,010 ringgit ($913.44) a tonne in early trade.

For the week so far, it is down 3.16%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.76% on Friday, extending losses after a day earlier it posted its biggest drop in a day since July.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract fell 2.53%, while its palm oil contract slumped by 3.49%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil CBOT Malaysian palm oil soyoil ringgit global vegetable oils market

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian palm oil falls

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories