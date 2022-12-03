PTI quitting provincial assemblies will be humiliating for its voters: Saad Rafiq

Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq stated on Saturday that quitting provincial assemblies by elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politicians will be a humiliation of its voters.

Addressing a press conference alongside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the railways minister added that the government will follow constitutional processes once the PTI resigns from provincial assemblies.

Better to quit assemblies than be part of this corrupt system, says Imran in Rawalpindi address

“Imran will be devoid of support if assemblies are dissolved and such a move will not lead to political instability in Pakistan,” he said.

"If the current government is imported one, why is Imran willing to sit and negotiate with it for early elections?" Saad questioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah stated that participation in the long march was far below the numbers anticipated by PTI and this prompted Imran to call it off and use the backup plan to quit provincial assemblies.

On November 26, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that it was better to quit assemblies than "be a part of a corrupt system".

"We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system," said Imran.

On Friday, Imran said that his party’s decision to quit the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is in the better interest of Pakistan, stressing that the government "should sit with us and announce the general elections".

Giving the govt a chance, sit with us and call elections: Imran Khan

Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting, he said that the move to dissolve two provincial assemblies will lead to early elections in Pakistan, which in turn would stabilise the economy and "give confidence to the market and investors".

He also stated that the current government was hitting a dead-end in its efforts to stabilise Pakistan’s economy.

“The government is out of options now,” he said.

He also stated that if the two provincial assemblies are dissolved, elections will take place in 68% of Pakistan.

“This will freeze the government,” he said, reiterating his call for early elections.

The government should sit with us and announce general elections. We are giving the government a chance,” he said.