AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SC reinstates Dogar as CCPO Lahore

Terence J Sigamony Published 03 Dec, 2022 07:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court reinstated Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) days after he was suspended by the federal government.

Last week, the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) had reinstated the suspension order for Dogar.

Dogar was initially suspended by the federal government through a notification issued on November 5. It upheld the federal government’s decision to suspend Dogar on the grounds that he was unable to provide adequate security to the Punjab Governor’s House during a protest held in the wake of the attack on the PTI’s rally.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard Dogar’s appeal against the decision of the special bench of the FST that suspended him for a second time. The apex court issued a notice to the federal government on Dogar’s appeal. Abid Zuberi, appearing on behalf of Dogar, informed that his client was reinstated by the FST as CCPO after being suspended by the government for the first time, but subsequently, a two-member bench of the tribunal itself suspended the reinstatement order.

CCPO’s suspension: JIT suspends probe into IK’s attack case

He further said that the decision of a two-judge bench of the FST could not be suspended by another two-judge bench while the government’s review petition was also pending before the tribunal.

Justice Ijaz questioned how one bench could suspend the decision of another bench. He said the special bench, on the other hand, held that the petition was premature and stayed the order.

Justice Mazahar inquired how the Lahore High Court (LHC) said that the constitutional petition was not admissible after the LHC rejected Dogar’s request to set aside the notification concerning his suspension.

Zuberi told the court that the provincial government did not want to relieve the CCPO of his duties. The court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court SC Federal Government CCPO Lahore PTI rally Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Federal Service Tribunal

Comments

1000 characters

SC reinstates Dogar as CCPO Lahore

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

US designates four AQIS, TTP leaders as SDGTs

Read more stories