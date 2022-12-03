AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Maj-Gen Sharif made ISPR DG

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Dec, 2022 07:05am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Major General Ahmed Sharif has been appointed as the new Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), replacing Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, who has been posted as Corps Commander V Corps (Sindh), sources in the military said.

Maj Gen Sharif was previously serving as Director-General Defence Science and Technology Organization (DESTO), which is a secretive organization engaged in scientific and technical research and the development of weapons systems in the disciplines of aerodynamics, propulsion and propellants, and avionics.

However, as an inter-services organisation it is overseen by the Joint Services Headquarters and works closely with the Strategic Plans Division (SPD).

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over baton of command to Gen Asim Munir

Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif is from the corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME), who has reportedly also served in the Military Operations directorate and Military Intelligence.

Lt Gen Iftikhar will now head to Karachi after being posted as V Corps commander, replacing Lt Gen Mohammad Saeed.

Sources maintained that Lt Gen Mohammad Saeed will likely be posted as Chief of General Staff (CGS) and Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz to be commander X Corps.

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali is expected to be posted as Quartermaster General (QMG) and Lt Gen Nauman Zakaria as the Chief Logistic School (CLS). Lt Gen Saqib Mahmood is likely to be posted as commander 31 Corps and Lt Gen Shahbaz Khan as Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

DG ISPR ISPR Pakistan Army Pakisan Major General Ahmed Sharif Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar

Comments

1000 characters

Maj-Gen Sharif made ISPR DG

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

US designates four AQIS, TTP leaders as SDGTs

Read more stories