Maj-Gen Sharif made ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD: Major General Ahmed Sharif has been appointed as the new Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), replacing Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, who has been posted as Corps Commander V Corps (Sindh), sources in the military said.

Maj Gen Sharif was previously serving as Director-General Defence Science and Technology Organization (DESTO), which is a secretive organization engaged in scientific and technical research and the development of weapons systems in the disciplines of aerodynamics, propulsion and propellants, and avionics.

However, as an inter-services organisation it is overseen by the Joint Services Headquarters and works closely with the Strategic Plans Division (SPD).

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over baton of command to Gen Asim Munir

Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif is from the corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME), who has reportedly also served in the Military Operations directorate and Military Intelligence.

Lt Gen Iftikhar will now head to Karachi after being posted as V Corps commander, replacing Lt Gen Mohammad Saeed.

Sources maintained that Lt Gen Mohammad Saeed will likely be posted as Chief of General Staff (CGS) and Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz to be commander X Corps.

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali is expected to be posted as Quartermaster General (QMG) and Lt Gen Nauman Zakaria as the Chief Logistic School (CLS). Lt Gen Saqib Mahmood is likely to be posted as commander 31 Corps and Lt Gen Shahbaz Khan as Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022