Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 01, 2022).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 42,393.52
High: 42,658.87
Low: 42,348.63
Net Change: 44.89
Volume (000): 56,002
Value (000): 3,522,150
Makt Cap (000) 1,597,026,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 8,641.00
NET CH (-) 34.15
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,250.02
NET CH (-) 26.89
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,450.11
NET CH (+) 79.05
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,835.88
NET CH (+) 57.70
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,870.01
NET CH (-) 0.06
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,836.43
NET CH (-) 15.42
As on: 01-December-2022
