KARACHI:

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,393.52 High: 42,658.87 Low: 42,348.63 Net Change: 44.89 Volume (000): 56,002 Value (000): 3,522,150 Makt Cap (000) 1,597,026,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,641.00 NET CH (-) 34.15 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,250.02 NET CH (-) 26.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,450.11 NET CH (+) 79.05 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,835.88 NET CH (+) 57.70 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,870.01 NET CH (-) 0.06 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,836.43 NET CH (-) 15.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-December-2022 ====================================

