AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FCCL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
MLCF 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
OGDC 72.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
PRL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
TRG 141.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.16%)
UNITY 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,377 Increased By 28.1 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,656 Increased By 23.7 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla to recall 435,000 China-made Model 3, Model Y cars in China

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 02:00pm
Follow us

SHANGHAI: Tesla will recall a total of 435,132 units of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in China due to software faults, the country’s market regulator said on Thursday.

The US automaker will recall 142,277 Model 3 cars and 292,855 Model Ys as the clearance lamps in some of these cars could fail to work due to software errors, leading to collision risks under extreme circumstances, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulator.

Dow falls ahead of Powell speech; Tesla shares boost Nasdaq

Tesla will remotely update the software in the cars through so-called over-the-air technologies to fix the problems, the regulator added.

Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla to recall 435,000 China-made Model 3, Model Y cars in China

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Rise in TTP attacks in Pakistan should be concern for Afghan Taliban as well: Rana Sanaullah

PTI moves SC to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati’s arrest

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting, easing China COVID curbs lend support

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a ‘misunderstanding’

Pakistan fight back after Crawley and Duckett hit hundreds

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Dar dismisses sovereign default threat

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Read more stories