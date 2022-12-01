AGL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
AVN 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
EFERT 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
EPCL 51.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
FFL 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
MLCF 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.42%)
OGDC 72.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.3%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
TREET 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.63%)
UNITY 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 4,266 Increased By 17.8 (0.42%)
BR30 15,776 Increased By 15.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 42,463 Increased By 114.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,692 Increased By 59.9 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

  • SBP, finance and IT ministries to formulate joint plan for future during the month
BR Web Desk Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 01:53pm
Follow us

The government has moved to resolve the Google payments' issue, and "directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to delay its policy on Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) for one month", said the Ministry of IT & Telecom in a statement on Thursday.

The DCB is, in general, an online mobile payment method, which allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone carrier bill.

In a statement, the IT ministry said that the Ministry of Finance has agreed to the proposal of Federal Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque with regard to evolving an effective mechanism and making payment against Google App services.

Haque said, after the agreement, the payment would be made to Google as per schedule and all its application services would remain intact, added the statement.

Moreover, the federal minister said that the SBP had been directed to delay the implementation of its DCB policy for one month.

The statement comes after it was widely reported that certain payments to Google have been suspended and Pakistani users would be deprived of Play Store services from December 1. However, the reports were countered by the SBP which said it revoked the designation of banks of telcos for such payments in “view of the violation of foreign exchange regulations”.

“During recent off-site reviews, it was observed that in addition to utilising the mechanism to remit funds for IT-related services for their own use, telcos were remitting bulk of the funds for video gaming, entertainment content, etc., purchased by their customers using airtime, under Direct Carrier Billing (DCB),” the SBP said in a statement on Saturday.

The SBP added that telcos were allowing their customers to purchase these products through airtime and then remitting funds abroad reflecting such transactions as payments for acquisition of IT related services.

“Thus, in effect, the telcos were acting as intermediaries/ payment aggregators by facilitating acquisition of services by their subscribers. Therefore, in view of the violation of foreign exchange regulations, SBP revoked the designation of banks of telcos for such payments. However, to facilitate their legitimate IT-related payments, telcos have been advised, through their banks, to resubmit their requests.”

It said if an entity, including a telco, intends to operate as an intermediary/ payment aggregator and such arrangement involves outflow of foreign exchange, it has to approach the central bank, separately through its bank, for seeking special permission for providing such services.

Meanwhile, the IT and Telecom minister on Thursday said that telecom operators have been given a one-month time to implement payment procedures. During this period, the Ministry of IT, Finance and the SBP would formulate a joint plan of action for the way forward.

"On request of the telecom operators for assistance, a letter was written to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the payments and formulate a time frame," said Haque.

The minister further expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa for the timely decision on the issue.

Earlier, SBP spokesperson Abid Qamar had told Business Recorder that the central bank remains engaged with the industry on this issue, and it would be resolved.

Pakistan apps ministry of finance SBP Google Aminul Haque payment Google Playstore Google payments

Comments

1000 characters

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Dar dismisses sovereign default threat

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a ‘misunderstanding’

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Fast-scoring Crawley and Duckett take England to 174-0 at lunch

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Read more stories