KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 30, 2022).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 42,348.63
High: 42,517.81
Low: 42,268.84
Net Change: 24.96
Volume (000): 53,038
Value (000): 3,696,504
Makt Cap (000) 1,595,337,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 8,675.15
NET CH (-) 29.72
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,276.91
NET CH (+) 29.07
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,371.06
NET CH (-) 82.04
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,778.18
NET CH (+) 8.81
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,870.07
NET CH (+) 22.66
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,851.85
NET CH (-) 25.50
As on: 30-November-2022
