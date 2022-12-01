KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 30, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,348.63 High: 42,517.81 Low: 42,268.84 Net Change: 24.96 Volume (000): 53,038 Value (000): 3,696,504 Makt Cap (000) 1,595,337,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,675.15 NET CH (-) 29.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,276.91 NET CH (+) 29.07 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,371.06 NET CH (-) 82.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,778.18 NET CH (+) 8.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,870.07 NET CH (+) 22.66 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,851.85 NET CH (-) 25.50 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-November-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022