AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 falls 0.06% in range-bound session

  • Lack of investor participation drives the fall
BR Web Desk Published 30 Nov, 2022 08:00pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a range-bound session on Wednesday and the KSE-100 Index fell 0.06% owing to lack of investor participation.

By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index closed with a loss of 24.96 points or 0.06% at 42,348.63.

Trading began with a rise however, the KSE-100 Index failed to sustain the rising trend and descended towards midday. From this point onward, the market traded in a narrow range to end marginally downward.

KSE-100 stages turnaround, rises 0.72%

Index heavy automobile and banking sectors recorded modest losses while mixed activity was recorded in cement and oil spaces. On the other hand, the fertiliser segment closed in green.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that a range-bound session was witnessed at the PSX.

“The market opened in the green zone but the lack of investors’ participation dive the index down into the red zone and continued to trade in the same zone for most of the trading session,” it said. “Market participation was approximately lower than the previous session as volumes remained dry in the main board however, decent volumes were recorded in the third tier stocks.”

A report from Capital Stake stated PSX ended a range-bound session on Wednesday flat.

“Indices swung in both directions, while volumes fell from last close,” it said.

On the economic front, rupee remained stable on Wednesday and closed unchanged against the US dollar for a second successive day at Rs223.95.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 lower included banking (80.29 points), power generation and distribution (18.24 points) and technology and communication (17.57 points).

Volume on the all-share index dropped to 120.2 million from 139.2 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded fell to Rs4.7 billion from Rs5.1 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 8.5 million shares, followed by NIshat Chunian with 6.6 million shares and Dewan Motors with 5.8 million shares

Shares of 334 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 153 registered an increase, 156 recorded a fall, and 25 remained unchanged.

Pakistan PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE kse-100

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 falls 0.06% in range-bound session

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar for second day

Blast in Hangu mine leaves 9 dead, 4 injured

Aramco discovers two new Saudi gas fields

Pakistan’s REER rises to 17-month high at 100.4 in October

Oil up over $2 on tighter supply while OPEC+ talks limit gains

World Bank says remittances up 5% in 2022, but growth to slow to 2% next year

Punjab local government election to be held in April: ECP

Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again

Former China leader Jiang Zemin dead: state media

Read more stories