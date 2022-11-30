AGL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
ANL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.67%)
EPCL 50.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
FLYNG 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
FNEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
GGGL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
OGDC 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.21%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 142.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.48%)
WAVES 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,250 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,782 Decreased By -58.9 (-0.37%)
KSE100 42,344 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,630 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Warner out cheaply as Australia 72-1 at lunch against West Indies

AFP Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 09:53am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PERTH: David Warner fell cheaply before Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne steered Australia to 72-1 at lunch on day one of the opening Test against a lively West Indies pace attack on Wednesday.

A watchful Khawaja, who has been a rock at the top of the order this year, was unbeaten on 36 with Labuschagne not out 26 on a hot day at Perth Stadium, with their stand reaching 63.

The West Indies are without a win on Australian soil for 25 years and suffered a blow before the match with allrounder Raymon Reifer ruled out of the two-Test series after picking up a groin injury.

They handed a debut to batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of retired great Shivnarine.

Top-ranked Australia made just one change from their last Test against Sri Lanka in July, with speedster Josh Hazlewood back in place of spinner Mitchell Swepson.

In dry conditions ideal for pace and bounce, Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat, consigning the visitors to the field in searing heat.

Wearing black armbands to mourn former West Indies wicketkeeper David Murray, who died last week, they kept Warner and Khawaja in check in the opening overs.

Warner’s first attacking shot saw Jayden Seales pulled for a boundary in the fourth over.

But the left-hander’s aggression cost him next delivery as tried to drive a wide delivery only to drag it back on to his stumps to be out for five.

It was a big wicket for the 21-year-old Trinidadian and his first in Australia.

Young West Indies face daunting Test task against Australia

Khawaja, who has scored four Test centuries and reached the 90s twice in the past year, was joined by Labuschagne and the pair set about slowly building a dangerous partnership, eking out singles with the occasional boundary to fire up a spartan crowd.

Runs were tough to come by against economical bowling in the first Test between the sides for nearly seven years, with the West Indies bowlers keeping to a good line and length but unable to claim a second wicket before the interval.

David Warner Marnus Labuschagne Perth Australia VS WEST INDIES

Comments

1000 characters

Warner out cheaply as Australia 72-1 at lunch against West Indies

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

Internet services now operating normally in Pakistan: PTA

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

Read more stories