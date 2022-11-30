5G, cyber security: Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia agreed on Tuesday to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration particularly 5G, cyber security and regulatory frameworks.

PTA chairman Maj-Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) held a meeting with the interim chairman of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din, here on Tuesday.

A non-binding cooperation mechanism is also expected to be signed between the two regulators in the near future.

Member (Finance) PTA Muhammad Naveed, Commission Member MCMC Datuk Lim Thean Shiang, and former high commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia Lt-Gen Tahir Mehmood Qazi (retd) and other MCMC and PTA officers were also present on the occasion.

The two sides discussed digital landscape of Pakistan and Malaysia including major initiatives and future projects. The phenomenal growth of the ICT sector in Pakistan was appreciated by the chairman MCMC.

The Malaysian delegation shared details of their landmark projects such as PED (digital empowerment of rural communities) and their unique 5G model i.e. Single Wholesale Network. Both sides agreed to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration particularly 5G, cyber security and regulatory frameworks.

This meeting was held in continuation of the previous engagements between the PTA and the MCMC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022