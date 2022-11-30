AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia blames ‘animosity’ for cancelled US arms talks

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2022 07:25am
Follow us

MOSCOW: Moscow on Tuesday blamed US “toxicity and animosity” for the postponement of key arms control talks with Washington as tensions rage over the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia said the talks scheduled to take place in Cairo between November 29 and December 6 would be held “at a later date”.

The Kremlin declined to comment, but the Russian foreign ministry blamed the United States, pointing to “extremely negative” relations between the two countries.

New START — Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty — is the last agreement of its kind between the world’s two main nuclear powers.

“Across all spheres, we are seeing the highest level of toxicity and hostility from Washington,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She accused Washington of unleashing a “total hybrid war” against Russia and said arms talks could not be conducted in the current circumstances. Zakharova said it was impossible to talk to Russia about “transparency and predictability” in the military sphere and at the same time help “the Kyiv regime kill our troops and civilians in Russian regions.”

The United States had said this month that it expected to meet Russia soon to discuss the possible resumption of inspections under New START. Moscow announced in August that it was suspending US inspections of its military sites under New START, saying it was responding to American obstruction of inspections by Russia.

US Russia Russian foreign ministry Russia-Ukraine war US arms talks Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty

Comments

1000 characters

Russia blames ‘animosity’ for cancelled US arms talks

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

Export of refined sugar: govt, PSMA fail to reach decision

Govt confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on late journalist M. Ziauddin

Read more stories