KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 29, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 100,000 31.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 31.95 High Land Securities Dewan Farooqe Motors 1,000 12.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 12.23 Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 70,000 13.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 13.45 Shajar Capital Pak Ghani Chemical 35,000 19.50 MRA Sec. 300,000 19.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 335,000 19.05 Chase Securities Gharibwal Cement 140,000 17.76 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,000 17.76 Topline Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 3 156.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 156.13 Aba Ali H. Sec Hum Network Limited 500 6.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.09 Chase Securities Kohat Cement 22,500 157.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 157.49 MRA Sec. P. S. O. 75,000 148.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 148.00 Shajar Capital Pak Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 4,500,000 5.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 5.13 Optimus Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 15,876,000 31.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,876,000 31.17 MRA Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,586 62.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,586 62.24 MRA Sec. Service Global Footwear 100,000 36.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 36.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Siemens Engineering 4 830.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4 830.00 MRA Sec. Sui Southern Gas 1,300,000 11.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 11.00 MRA Sec. Systems Ltd. 500 485.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 485.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 22,523,093 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022