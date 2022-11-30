KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 29, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 100,000 31.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 31.95
High Land Securities Dewan Farooqe Motors 1,000 12.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 12.23
Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 70,000 13.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 13.45
Shajar Capital Pak Ghani Chemical 35,000 19.50
MRA Sec. 300,000 19.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 335,000 19.05
Chase Securities Gharibwal Cement 140,000 17.76
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,000 17.76
Topline Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 3 156.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 156.13
Aba Ali H. Sec Hum Network Limited 500 6.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.09
Chase Securities Kohat Cement 22,500 157.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 157.49
MRA Sec. P. S. O. 75,000 148.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 148.00
Shajar Capital Pak Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 4,500,000 5.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 5.13
Optimus Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 15,876,000 31.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,876,000 31.17
MRA Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,586 62.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,586 62.24
MRA Sec. Service Global Footwear 100,000 36.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 36.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Siemens Engineering 4 830.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4 830.00
MRA Sec. Sui Southern Gas 1,300,000 11.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 11.00
MRA Sec. Systems Ltd. 500 485.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 485.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 22,523,093
===========================================================================================
