Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 29, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd.              Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                       100,000         31.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000         31.95
High Land Securities         Dewan Farooqe Motors                       1,000         12.23
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         12.23
Topline Sec.                 Fauji Cement                              70,000         13.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  70,000         13.45
Shajar Capital Pak           Ghani Chemical                            35,000         19.50
MRA Sec.                                                              300,000         19.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 335,000         19.05
Chase Securities             Gharibwal Cement                         140,000         17.76
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 140,000         17.76
Topline Sec.                 Hond Atlas Cars                                3        156.13
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       3        156.13
Aba Ali H. Sec               Hum Network Limited                          500          6.09
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          6.09
Chase Securities             Kohat Cement                              22,500        157.49
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  22,500        157.49
MRA Sec.                     P. S. O.                                  75,000        148.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  75,000        148.00
Shajar Capital Pak           Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal                4,500,000          5.13
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               4,500,000          5.13
Optimus Capital              Pakgen Power Ltd.                     15,876,000         31.17
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              15,876,000         31.17
MRA Sec.                     Pioneer Cement                             2,586         62.24
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,586         62.24
MRA Sec.                     Service Global Footwear                  100,000         36.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000         36.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Siemens Engineering                            4        830.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       4        830.00
MRA Sec.                     Sui Southern Gas                       1,300,000         11.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,300,000         11.00
MRA Sec.                     Systems Ltd.                                 500        485.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500        485.00
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        22,523,093
===========================================================================================

