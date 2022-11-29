Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established 16 Inland Revenue check posts with mobile teams on the routes originating from tax-exempt areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and erstwhile tribal areas to check documents of goods coming from these areas.

The FBR has issued SRO 2061(I) 2022 here on Monday to establish check posts with mobile squads on the routes originating from tax-exempt areas.

The check posts have been established at Karkhano Market Check Post for Khyber District; Sher Garh Check Post Malakand Division Exit; Sodam Rustam Check Post Buner for Malakand Division Exit; BakkaKhel (Bannu-Miran Shah Mobile Squad 4 Road); Katlang Check Post for Malakand Division Exit; Peshawar Motorway Check Post (outside toll plaza) for Malakand Division Exit; Charsadda Motorway Check Mobile Squad 3 Post (outside toll plaza) for Malakand Division Exit; Mardan Motorway Check Post (outside rashakai toll plaza) for Malakand Division Exit; Swabi Motorway Check Post (outside Toll Plaza) for Malakand Division Exit; Shabqadar Check Post for Mohmand Exit; Warsak Road Check Post for Mohmand Exit; Shahkas Check Post for Khyber District; Matani Check Post for Khyber District Exit; Old Marrie (Boya-Paira) for Orakzai Agency Main Exit; Wazirabad on Tank -Waana Road for South Waziristan Exit and Kohat Tunnel Exit for Khyber District Exit.

Under the notification, the conveyance carrying goods supplied from the tax-exempt areas shall be accompanied by such documents in respect of the goods carried as may be prescribed under sales tax rules.

The Regional Tax Office having jurisdiction may establish check posts on the routes originating from tax-exempt areas for the purpose of examining the goods carried and the documents related thereto. An officer not below the rank of Inspector, Inland Revenue, as authorized by the Commissioner, Inland Revenue, and assigned to such check posts, may stop vehicle on such routes as coming from tax-exempt areas and examine documents for ascertaining their validity and conformity to the goods carried.

In the absence of the prescribed documents or any discrepancy in such documents, the goods so carried shall be seized along with the vehicle carrying the goods by the officer as aforesaid under proper acknowledgment, the FBR said. The notices to the owner of the goods and the vehicle to show cause against imposition of penalty shall be issued within fifteen days of the seizure as aforesaid.

The “tax-exempt areas” means Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Border Sustenance Markets and former Tribal Areas as defined in Article 246 of the Constitution and such other areas as may be prescribed, the FBR added.

