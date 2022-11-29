Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 28, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,071.34
High: 42,936.73
Low: 41,964.94
Net Change: 865.39
Volume (000): 121,763
Value (000): 5,354,136
Makt Cap (000) 1,584,889,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,654.89
NET CH (-) 222.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,216.38
NET CH (-) 257.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,393.65
NET CH (-) 104.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,599.12
NET CH (-) 65.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,818.01
NET CH (-) 87.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,812.86
NET CH (-) 82.40
------------------------------------
As on: 28-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments