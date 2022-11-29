KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,071.34 High: 42,936.73 Low: 41,964.94 Net Change: 865.39 Volume (000): 121,763 Value (000): 5,354,136 Makt Cap (000) 1,584,889,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,654.89 NET CH (-) 222.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,216.38 NET CH (-) 257.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,393.65 NET CH (-) 104.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,599.12 NET CH (-) 65.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,818.01 NET CH (-) 87.70 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,812.86 NET CH (-) 82.40 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-November-2022 ====================================

