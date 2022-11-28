AGL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.28%)
ANL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
AVN 78.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.92%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
EFERT 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
EPCL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.7%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.25%)
FFL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.96%)
FLYNG 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.75%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.51%)
GGL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.91%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.16%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.53%)
LOTCHEM 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.31%)
MLCF 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-8.53%)
OGDC 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.43%)
PAEL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PRL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.86%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.48%)
TPL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.58%)
TPLP 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.86%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.39%)
TRG 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-2.82%)
UNITY 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.72%)
WAVES 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,216 Decreased By -113.7 (-2.63%)
BR30 15,762 Decreased By -534.7 (-3.28%)
KSE100 42,024 Decreased By -879.2 (-2.05%)
KSE30 15,479 Decreased By -326.1 (-2.06%)
Cameroon ’keeper Onana dropped for Serbia clash for disciplinary reasons: source

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2022 01:50pm
Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP
AL WAKRAH: Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss his team’s crucial World Cup clash with Serbia on Monday after being dropped hours before kick-off at Al Janoub stadium.

A football federation source told AFP that Inter Milan ’keeper Onana had been left out of the Group G fixture for unspecified disciplinary reasons and replaced by Devis Epassy, who plays for Abha in Saudi Arabia.

Onana, 26, has 34 caps for his country and played in Cameroon’s opening 1-0 defeat to Switzerland last week.

Rashford hails ‘unbelievable’ Ronaldo experience

He signed for Serie A team Inter as a free agent in the summer after not playing much for Ajax following his nine-month doping ban last year.

Cameroon will be eliminated from the World Cup with one game to spare if they lose and Brazil avoid defeat against the Swiss later on Monday.

