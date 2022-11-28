Futures spread declines by 1151bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1151bps to 9.33 percent on the last day of outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by massive 223.4 percent to 179.30 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 55.43 million shares.

Average daily traded value on futures counter increased by 139.7 percent to Rs 7.80 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 3.25 billion.

