Nov 28, 2022
Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday termed the “misleading and exaggerated” figures with regard to the assets of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family as a “nefarious campaign” against the army chief.

In a statement, the ISPR described the recent media reports pertaining to the assets of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family as a “nefarious campaign” against the Army Chief, based on assumptions.

FBR widens probe into tax record leak of COAS, family

“Misleading data regarding the assets of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family have been shared on social media. These misleading figures are exaggerated based on assumptions,” the ISPR said.

COAS ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Army Chief

