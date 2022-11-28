Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday termed the “misleading and exaggerated” figures with regard to the assets of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family as a “nefarious campaign” against the army chief.

