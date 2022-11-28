AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Speakers underline need for awareness about breast cancer

Press Release Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: A healthy mother is the guarantor of the society; this was expressed by the President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mrs. Rubina Amjad while addressing the participants of the Health Symposium.

The Health Symposium was organized by the Standing Committee for Health of the Women’s Chamber in the Board Room of the Faisalabad Chamber. She said that the health of the mother is most important for the health of the family, so that she can not only take better care of her children but also play a central role in their education. She said that the goal of women empowerment can be successful only if the health of women is good.

She said that in breast cancer, Pakistan ranks seventh in the world and its ranking is highest in Asia. She said that forty thousand women die of cancer every year in Pakistan. For this, a strong action plan is needed at the government level in which the private sector can also be involved so that not only full awareness of this disease is gained but also the death rate can be controlled through timely diagnosis of this disease. She said that breastfeeding can protect the mother from breast cancer, diabetes, blood pressure and other deadly diseases. She emphasized that this requires strategic planning so that the use of formula milk is minimized.

On this occasion, Dr. Aliya Shaima, Focal Person Breast Clinic, Allied Hospital University, gave full awareness on breast cancer and highlighted the preventive measures and curative measures in this regard. She said that thousands of women die of this disease every year in Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of breastfeeding, Prof. Dr. Hina Ayesha, Head of Paediatrics, Faisalabad Medical University, emphasized that it is also very important according to the teachings of the Holy Quran that a mother should breastfeed her child for two years. She said that breastfeeding prevents breast cancer and family traditions should not stop the mother from breastfeeding the child.

Dr. Najma Afzal Chairperson Person Health Committee highlighted both issues in the closing remarks and said that forty thousand women die in Pakistan every year due to breast cancer. She said that six million women worldwide have been saved through preventive and curative treatment. She appreciated Dr. Aliya Shaima and Prof. Dr. Hina Ayesha lively presentation, which the audience thoroughly enjoyed. She said that breastfeeding increases the IQ level of the child and the love between mother and child.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FWCCI Breast Cancer Awareness health care Rubina Amjad

Comments

1000 characters

Speakers underline need for awareness about breast cancer

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories