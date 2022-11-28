Speakers underline need for awareness about breast cancer

FAISALABAD: A healthy mother is the guarantor of the society; this was expressed by the President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mrs. Rubina Amjad while addressing the participants of the Health Symposium.

The Health Symposium was organized by the Standing Committee for Health of the Women’s Chamber in the Board Room of the Faisalabad Chamber. She said that the health of the mother is most important for the health of the family, so that she can not only take better care of her children but also play a central role in their education. She said that the goal of women empowerment can be successful only if the health of women is good.

She said that in breast cancer, Pakistan ranks seventh in the world and its ranking is highest in Asia. She said that forty thousand women die of cancer every year in Pakistan. For this, a strong action plan is needed at the government level in which the private sector can also be involved so that not only full awareness of this disease is gained but also the death rate can be controlled through timely diagnosis of this disease. She said that breastfeeding can protect the mother from breast cancer, diabetes, blood pressure and other deadly diseases. She emphasized that this requires strategic planning so that the use of formula milk is minimized.

On this occasion, Dr. Aliya Shaima, Focal Person Breast Clinic, Allied Hospital University, gave full awareness on breast cancer and highlighted the preventive measures and curative measures in this regard. She said that thousands of women die of this disease every year in Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of breastfeeding, Prof. Dr. Hina Ayesha, Head of Paediatrics, Faisalabad Medical University, emphasized that it is also very important according to the teachings of the Holy Quran that a mother should breastfeed her child for two years. She said that breastfeeding prevents breast cancer and family traditions should not stop the mother from breastfeeding the child.

Dr. Najma Afzal Chairperson Person Health Committee highlighted both issues in the closing remarks and said that forty thousand women die in Pakistan every year due to breast cancer. She said that six million women worldwide have been saved through preventive and curative treatment. She appreciated Dr. Aliya Shaima and Prof. Dr. Hina Ayesha lively presentation, which the audience thoroughly enjoyed. She said that breastfeeding increases the IQ level of the child and the love between mother and child.

