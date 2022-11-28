AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sustainable engineering plays key role in construction sector, says administrator

NNI Published 28 Nov, 2022 07:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Spokesperson Sindh Government and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that sustainable engineering has played a crucial role in the construction Sector.

“Sustainable engineering and development is the need of the hour. The positive aspects of sustainable engineering and development in developed countries can be seen. International conferences of this kind provide an opportunity to understand urban problems. We can compete with the world only with modern technology and development in line with time’” the Administrator expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at a two-day international conference organized by NED University at a local hotel here.

NED University Vice Chancellor Professor Sarosh Lodhi, former Governor State Bank Ishrat Hussain, teachers and conference delegates were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media representatives, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that far-reaching results will be obtained from this international conference.

The Administrator Karachi in response to a question said that climate change has affected the whole world, adding that Pakistan is also under the influence of climate change.

He said that there is a need to find sustainable solutions to problems related to energy, water and climate change.

“Developing countries have adopted modern technological methods for sustainable industrial processes,” he added.

He said that various countries are facing threats due to climate change, for this it is also necessary to adopt better engineering management and practical policies.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan is among the countries affected by climate change. He said that the dangers facing Pakistan due to climate change are increasing.

“Better use of modern technology, sustainable engineering and development can help mitigate the effects of climate change,” the Administrator said.

He said that if the world does not act now to prevent climate change, it may face extreme heat waves, droughts, floods and food shortages.

He said that more plantations can help in reducing the global temperature, there is still a lot of work to be done in Asia and especially in Pakistan to avoid the damages of climate change.

He said that the most important thing is to make people aware. For this purpose, schools, colleges and universities should discuss this topic in various programs.

“Seminars and conferences should be held to educate the future generation and make them aware of environmental changes,” he added.

Later, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab distributed the souvenirs among the participants of the international conference.

Murtaza Wahab construction sector Sindh Government NED University Administrator Karachi Sustainable engineering

Comments

1000 characters

Sustainable engineering plays key role in construction sector, says administrator

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories